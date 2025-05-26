Bitcoin price today, on May 26, 2025, is trading at USD 1,10,074.93 at 2:52 PM IST. A few days ago, on May 23, BTC price reached a new all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88. It surpassed its previous record of USD 1,09,114.88, which was seen in January 2025. The steady climb in Bitcoin's value shows a strong upward trend in the cryptocurrency market. However, the cryptocurrency dropped to USD 107,683.06 yesterday, following a record-breaking high earlier last week. Despite a dip in Bitcoin's price yesterday, the cryptocurrency has regained momentum and crossed the USD 1,10,000 mark. If the current trend continues, Bitcoin could reach USD 1,20,000 by the end of the year. Trump Tariffs on Semiconductors: Intel, Qualcomm, Micron and Texas Instruments Seek Exemption From Tariffs on Chips From Trump Administration, Says Report.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 26, 2025

