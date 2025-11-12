Bitcoin price today, on November 12, 2025, stood at USD 1,03,254.25 at 9:49 AM IST, showing slight movement through the day. The cryptocurrency has continued to hover around the USD 1,03,000 mark. Earlier in the day, BTC price was trading at USD 1,02,722.42 at 4:11 AM IST, while on the previous night, at 9:44 PM IST on November 11, 2025, it traded at USD 1,03,478.82. The cryptocurrency has been moving within a narrow range. Despite small fluctuations, Bitcoin continues to maintain its position above the USD 1,03,000 mark. RVNL Share Price Today, November 12: Stocks of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Open in Green, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Bitcoin Price Today, November 12, 2025

