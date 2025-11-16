Bitcoin price today, on November 16, 2025, stood at around USD 95,821.27 at 9:49 AM IST. The cryptocurrency has seen slight movement over the past day, after touching USD 95,306.37 at 4:11 AM IST. On the previous day, at 3:52 PM IST on November 15, the BTC Price was trading at USD 95,668.81. The small changes show a stable phase in the crypto market. Bitcoin could soon regain momentum as the current trend hints at steady recovery. For now, the movement remains slow, but the trend suggests that Bitcoin may recover its position in the coming days. Muthoot Finance Gold Net Profit 2025: Muthoot Capital’s Q2 Profit Falls 82% to INR 2.83 Crore.

Bitcoin Price Today, November 16, 2025

