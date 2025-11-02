Bitcoin price today, on November 2, 2025, stood at USD 1,10,062.42 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a slight downward movement compared to previous days. On November 1, at 2:52 PM IST, Bitcoin was valued at USD 1,10,104.48, while on October 31, it traded at USD 1,09,648.27. The cryptocurrency has been hovering close to the USD 1,10,000 mark over the past few days, reflecting limited BTC price movement. The current trend shows uncertainty over whether Bitcoin will rise further or face decline. UPI Sees 25% Transaction Count Growth YoY at 20.70 Billion in October Worth INR 27.28 Lakh Crore Amid GST 2.0 Reforms.

Bitcoin Price Today, November 2, 2025

