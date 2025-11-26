Bitcoin price today, on November 26, 2025, was trading at around USD 86,948.14 at 9:49 AM IST. The cryptocurrency showed a slight movement compared with its levels over the past day. On November 25, the BTC price was trading at USD 86,834.52 at 9:44 PM IST and at USD 86,800.26 at 3:52 PM IST. Bitcoin has been trading below USD 87,000 for a few days. It remains to be seen whether Bitcoin can gain momentum for an upward trend in the coming days, as movements continue to stay narrow and uncertain. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 26: Adani Enterprises, Reliance Power, and Reliance Industries Limited Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, November 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bitcoin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)