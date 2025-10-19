Bitcoin price today, on October 19, 2025, stands at USD 1,06,885.25 as of 8:49 AM IST. It comes after it was recorded at USD 1,06,870.31 at 8:44 PM IST on October 18, and USD 1,06,804.57 at 2:52 PM the same day. The recent BTC price movement shows an unpredictable nature. The cryptocurrency has been showing minor ups and downs around the USD 1,06,000 mark over the last few days, reflecting the unstable nature of the crypto market. While it is currently staying close to the USD 1,07,000 mark, it is unclear whether the value will continue to rise or fall. US Court Blocks Israeli Spyware Firm NSO Group From Targeting WhatsApp Users.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bitcoin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)