Bitcoin price today, on October 23, 2025, stood at USD 1,08,304.28 at 8:49 AM IST, showing an upward trend. The cryptocurrency recorded a huge jump from its earlier level of USD 1,06,934.05 at 3:11 AM IST the same day. A day before, on October 22, 2025, Bitcoin was valued at USD 1,08,010.42 at 2:52 PM IST. The rise highlights the fluctuations that define the crypto market, where BTC price often shifts within hours. The crypto market is known for its ups and downs, and Bitcoin’s price once again reflects this volatile nature. India Stock Market Today, October 23: Markets Open With Rally, Nifty Crosses 26,000 for 1st Time Since September 2024; Sensex Near All-Time High.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 23, 2025

October 23, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $108,304.28 (BTC-EUR): €93,616.64 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) October 23, 2025

