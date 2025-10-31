The price of Bitcoin has fallen to the USD 1,09,666 mark today at 12:10 PM IST. Recently, the BTC price soared to the USD 1,13,000 mark; however, since then, it has become volatile and has not been able to reach the same mark. A few weeks ago, the cryptocurrency was trading at the USD 1,26,000 mark, the highest it achieved. However, the Bitcoin price has now stabilised at the USD 1,09,000 mark for hours. In the future, it may rise. Apple Results Q3 2025: CEO Tim Cook Says Tech Giant Clocks All-Time Revenue Growth Record in India in September Quarter.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Now Stable at USD 1,09,000

