Bitcoin price has dropped since it last touched the USD 1,16,283 mark tonight. BTC is now priced at USD 1,15,800 as of 1:27 PM IST. The cryptocurrency has stayed within the USD 1,14,000 to USD 1,16,000 range for days. Bitcoin market cap currently stands around USD 2.3 trillion, making it one of the most valuable assets to hold. Meanwhile, the market anticipates its price may rise soon, reaching a new all-time high. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Closes at 81,904; Nifty Ends Above 25,100; Share Market Clocks 8 Consecutive Sessions Amid Positive Global Cues.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down to USD 1,15,200 Mark

