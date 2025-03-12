Chinese startup Manus AI announced that in just seven days, it had 2 million people on the waitlist. After Deepseek and Alibaba's Qwen, Manus AI has become the most popular company after it launched "world's first general AI agent". The Manus AI agent can handle various tasks such as doing research and generating reports, resume screening, solving world problems, data analysis and visualisation, and more. Gemma 3: Google Releases Its New Lightweight AI Model Based on Gemini 2.0, Offers Faster Inferences, Available in Multiple Sizes; Check Details.

Manus AI Announced 2 Million People on Waitlist

7 days. 2 million people on the waitlist. We’re so excited and humbled by the incredible demand, and we’re working around the clock to bring Manus to more of your as soon as possible. Image credit to one of our amazing Manus creators🩷 pic.twitter.com/S8hdk9H5GR — ManusAI (@ManusAI_HQ) March 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)