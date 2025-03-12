Google has launched its latest model Gemma 3, a collection of lightweight models built with the same research and technology that was used for Gemini 2.0 models. The users can run Gemma 3 model on a single core GPU and it is available in various sizes including 1B, 4B, 12B and 27B. The Google Gemma 3 comes with capabilities like faster on-device inferences, multimodal understanding, 128K-token context window and 140 language support. OpenAI Launches New Tools for Developers To Build Powerful AI Agents, CEO Sam Altman Praises New Tool’s Creative Writing Skills.

Sundar Pichai Said Gemma 3 Trained on Just One H100 GPU

Gemma 3 is here! Our new open models are incredibly efficient - the largest 27B model runs on just one H100 GPU. You'd need at least 10x the compute to get similar performance from other models ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4FKujOROQ4 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 12, 2025

Google Launched Gemma 3 AI Model

Gemma 3 is here! The collection of lightweight, state-of-the-art open models are built from the same research and technology that powers our Gemini 2.0 models 💫 → https://t.co/YYIwZM1IAZ pic.twitter.com/0O1N1YfbtX — Google for Developers (@googledevs) March 12, 2025

