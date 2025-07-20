Indian crypto exchange firm CoinDCX faced a cyberattack on Saturday, July 19, 2025, after one of its internal operational accounts was compromised. The breach led to a loss of around USD 44 million. Co-founder and CEO Sumit Gupta earlier said, “No customer funds have been impacted,” and the company is currently investigating the incident. On July 20, 2025, Gupta shared an update regarding INR withdrawal requests. He stated, “In the last 24 hours, we received a total of ~31,462 INR withdrawal requests from our customers. Out of these: 30,862 (98.09%) have already been successfully processed.” Gupta said the platform remains stable, and the team is proactively engaging with users for every withdrawal request. He said, “The remaining ~600 requests are currently getting processed and will be completed within the next 72 hours of them placing the request. We remain 100% committed to honoring every single withdrawal request." CoinDCX Hacked: Indian Crypto Exchange Firm Hit by Cyberattack, Around USD 44 Million Drained From Internal Operational Account, CEO Says ‘No Customer Funds Have Been Impacted’.

CoinDCX CEO Says ‘We Remain 100% Committed to Honoring Every Single Withdrawal Request’

