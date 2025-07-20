Indian crypto exchange firm CoinDCX faced a cyberattack on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The firm is investigating a security breach after one of its internal operational accounts was compromised, draining around USD 44 million. The firm clarified that customer funds are “safe”. The issue reportedly surfaced after well-known on-chain investigator ZachXBT and security firm Cyvers pointed to unusual activity associated with a CoinDCX-linked wallet. The incident involved a server breach of an operational account used for liquidity on a partner exchange. “We have always believed in being transparent with our community,” said Sumit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of CoinDCX, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 19, 2025. Gupta said, “Today, one of our internal operational accounts - used only for liquidity provisioning on a partner exchange - was compromised due to a sophisticated server breach. I confirm that the CoinDCX wallets used to store customer assets are not impacted and are completely safe.” He further added, “The incident was quickly contained by isolating the affected operational account. No customer funds have been impacted. Your assets remain completely safe and protected in our secure cold wallet infrastructure. All trading activity and INR withdrawals are fully operational.” Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder of CoinDCX, confirmed the cyber attack on July 19 at 09:19 PM IST and said, “We suffered a security attack today early morning (~17 Hours ago). Khandelwal further noted, “The total amount lost was ~$44Mn out of our treasury assets. Coindcx Treasury will be bearing these losses. Our first and foremost objective throughout the day has been to first secure assets.” Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Resigns After Viral Kiss Cam Video With HR Head Kristin Cabot at Coldplay Concert Sparks Controversy.

CoinDCX Server Breach

Hi everyone, At @CoinDCX, we have always believed in being transparent with our community, hence I am sharing this with you directly. Today, one of our internal operational accounts - used only for liquidity provisioning on a partner exchange - was compromised due to a… pic.twitter.com/L1kZhjKAxQ — Sumit Gupta (CoinDCX) (@smtgpt) July 19, 2025

CoinDCX Security Attack

Hello all. We suffered a security attack today early morning (~17 Hours ago) Coindcx team is all hands working to fire fight the situation as we speak and we will get to the depths of the incidence. All the customer assets are safe and the trading activity plus the INR… https://t.co/YBWAwYMhSD — Neeraj Khandelwal (@neerajKh_) July 19, 2025

CoinDCX Cyberattack ‘Total Amount Lost Was ~$44Mn out of Our Treasury Assets’

The total amount lost was ~$44Mn out of our treasury assets. Coindcx Treasury will be bearing these losses. Our first and foremost objective throughout the day has been to first secure assets. https://t.co/Gohc727ONR — Neeraj Khandelwal (@neerajKh_) July 19, 2025

