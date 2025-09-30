Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has announced a new feature in its Comet Browser for Max users to improve the browsing experience. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 30, 2025, Srinivas said, “Experimentally launched to Perplexity Max users. Update Comet and try it out.” Though details are still limited, the announcement highlighted "Background Assistants," and out of curiosity, an X user asked, "What does it do and when are we getting it for Pro subscribers?" Another said, "This would enable a new era of AI. Background general purpose agents sounds more like AI employees." Srinivas also took a subtle dig at the Google Chrome browser. He referenced the “top right corner of the Chrome,” an area usually known for the close button, hinting that Comet's new feature might offer a smarter browsing experience. Facebook New Feature Update: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Introduces New Ways To Connect With Favourite Creators With Fan Challenges and Custom Fan Badges.

Perplexity Comet Browser New Feature

Experimentally launched to Perplexity Max users. Update Comet and try it out! (top right corner of the chrome) pic.twitter.com/e7KQvq9jn3 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Aravind Srinivas). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

