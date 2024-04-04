Elon Musk on Thursday informed that Community notes will be active in India starting today, April 4. Community Notes is X’s fact check system. Indian contributors will be joining community notes from Thursday. It must be noted that as per X, “Community Notes aim to create a better-informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts. Contributors can leave notes on any post and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post.” Elon Musk Says Those Who Can't Handle 'Reality' Will Leave X Due to Community Notes.

Community Notes Active in India

Community Notes now active on India! https://t.co/cLcpcTIlcT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)