Elon Musk passed 166 million followers, says DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on X. The user further wrote that, "He is most interacted social media account in the world." The X CEO has been open for all kinds of discussions on the micro-blogging platform and always responds to the post he finds interesting. The DogeDesigner also said that he admired the ability of Elon Musk to engage with people on X even if he is one of the most busiest individuals on the planet. Elon Musk is the founding chairman, CTO and CEO of SpaceX, the CEO of Tesla Motors, owner of X Corp, and the founder of Boring Company, xAI. He also co-founded Neuralink and OpenAI and currently serves as president of the Musk Foundation. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Owned Platform Is Bringing Video to Spaces Soon.

Elon Musk Crosses 166 Million Followers on X (Credit: DogeDesigner (@cb_doge):

Elon Musk has surpassed 166 million followers. He is most interacted social media account in the world. I truly admire his ability to engage with people on this platform, considering he is one of the busiest individuals on the planet. pic.twitter.com/N0Z9BL6ud2 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)