Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) has gained the top spot as the number one news app on the App Store in Japan. The achievement highlights the platform’s growing reach and popularity in the country. On August 1, 2025, Elon Musk shared a post on X with a Japanese flag emoji, celebrating the app’s success. X has been pushing to become more than a social media website by adding more features that focus on real-time news and updates. X’s growing influence in international markets like Japan points to a wider change in how people access digital news today. Starlink Gets Launch Approval: Elon Musk’s Company Granted License To Launch Satellite Internet Service in India, Says Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

