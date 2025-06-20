Elon Musk spoke about Neuralink in a Y Combinator interview, and shared that the company is preparing to begin its first human vision implants within the next 6 to 12 months. He revealed that even people who are completely blind may be able to see again through this technology. Musk added, “We've had that working in monkeys. One of our monkeys has had a visual implant for 3 years.” He explained that the first version would offer a low resolution, but over time, the technology would improve. In the long term, it will offer “high resolution” and may give people the ability to see multispectral wavelengths like “infrared, ultraviolet, and radar.” Elon Musk Says ‘We’re Close to Digital Super Intelligence’, Likely To Arrive This Year or by 2026.

Elon Musk on Neuralink’s First Human Vision Implants

Elon Musk on Neuralink: "In the next 6–12 months, we'll be doing our first implants for vision, where even if somebody is completely blind, we can write directly to the visual cortex. We've had that working in monkeys. One of our monkeys has had a visual implant for 3 years." pic.twitter.com/u3nkf7vNvW — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 19, 2025

