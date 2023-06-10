Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter would soon start paying verified content creators for ads in their replies, with the first payment block of around USD 5 million. The billionaire who acquired Twitter last October pointed out that the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count. "In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," Musk tweeted. 'I Love It': Elon Musk Elated After AI-Generated Photo of Tesla CEO in Desi Attire Leaves Netizens Impressed.

Twitter Will Pay to Content Creators:

In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)