An AI-generated picture of Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken the internet by storm. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) artistic pictures of the Twitter owner as an Indian Groom and in desi attire has not only won the hearts of netizens but of Musk himself as well. Reacting to one AI-generated picture of himself as an Indian groom, Musk said, "I love it!" He also shared two emojis showing the Indian National Flag. Earlier, AI-generated pictures of Elon Musk as an Indian groom went viral after it was shared on Instagram. Reportedly, the series of pictures of Musk in Indian wedding attire was shared by Rolling Canvas Presentations. The photography page used an AI application named Midjourney to create the images. Interestingly, the pictures show Musk wearing sherwani as he dances with the wedding guests and even rides a horse. Porn Will Kill Generative AI? Elon Musk Shares Meme Predicting Future of Artificial Intelligence.

Midjourney Art of Elon Musk in an Indian Attire

A midjourney art of Elon Musk in an Indian attire is going viral in India. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LD1KuIAHET — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 3, 2023

I Love It, Says Elon Musk

🇮🇳 I love it! 🇮🇳 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023

When Elon Musk Had an Indian Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Canvas Presentations📷🎥 (@rolling_canvas_)

