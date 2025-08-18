Elon Musk's X has purged many bots on the platform. X regularly wipes out the automated accounts used for fake profiles, spam, manipulation or other purposes to get engagement. The platform puts the original content creation first and tries to maintain the authenticity and spread the truth. The bots on the X platform are likely used by people to get views and likes and boost engagement from the users or targeted audience with automated replies and scheduled posts. WhatsApp New Features: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Private Writing Help Assistant’ for iOS Beta Users, Working on ‘Status Viewers and Privacy Info’ Feature.

X Purges Many Bots on Platforms to Maintain Authenticity

ANOTHER BOT PURGE 🔥 𝕏 just wiped out another wave of bots. pic.twitter.com/7ho5WEHTwh — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 17, 2025

