Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has become the number one news app in Canada on Apple’s App Store. The app has taken the top spot in the “free” and “grossing” categories. It shows a rise in its popularity as a news source among Canadian users. Elon Musk shared the news on X and said, “#1 news source in Canada!” The achievement reflects the growing reach and influence of X to enable users to access news on the platform. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform May Soon Introduce Timestamps in Notification Tab on iOS.

Elon Musk Says ‘#1 News Source in Canada!’

#1 news source in Canada! https://t.co/gxpTcSCfTN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2025

