Google may soon launch a 'Video Generation' capability for its Gemini AI. The new Gemini AI update will allow users to provide their own prompts and allow Google's AI assistant to create videos for them. The Gemini AI video generation capability will reportedly be powered by the Veo2 text-to-video model and will be available straight inside the Gemini UI. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Working on ‘DeeperSearch’ Option, Likely Better Than ‘DeepSearch’.

Google Gemini AI To Get Veo2 Video Creation Capability

BREAKING 🚨: Google is preparing to launch Video Generation on Gemini. The "Video Generation" feature will likely be powered by veo2 and available straight inside Gemini UI. Plus, new updates for the "Canvas" feature 👀 pic.twitter.com/5OO62GlFbp — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 16, 2025

