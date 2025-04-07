Google is reportedly working on integrating GitHub into its Gemini AI chatbot. With this new feature update to Gemini, users can connect to the GitHub repository and chat with the AI about its content. This new Gemini-GitHub integration would work similarly to "Code Folder," helping users simplify the workflow. The users will have to give permission to allow Read access to code and metadata. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI’s Chatbot Getting New Custom Voice Prompts on iOS.

Gemini Working on Gemini-GitHub Integration

