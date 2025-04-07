Elon Musk's xAI started rolling out custom voice instructions on iOS. The Grok new feature update includes different voice styles and additional instructions that the users can use to get a specific type of response from the AI chatbot. More improvements are expected in the Grok 3 in the future for voices. Grok 3 offers Ara (female) and Rex (male) voices with different styles such as "genius", "unhinged", "romantic", etc. Will AI Take Away Jobs and Trigger Massive Layoffs? Here’s What Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates and Satya Nadella Think About Impact of Artificial Intelligence.

Grok Getting Custom Voice Prompts on iOS

Grok is getting custom voice prompts on iOS. Test 👀 pic.twitter.com/dKmAENqjFU — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)