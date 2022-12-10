Gmail services are down for many users across the world. The Google-owned free email service suffered an outage on Saturday evening. According to Downdetector.com, a spike in Gmail outage status was reported over the past hour. Since then, several Twitter users took to the social media site to report the outage. Let's take a look at some tweets. Instagram Down: Users Unable to Log In on Social Media Platform As Photo-Sharing App Suffers Global Outage including India.

Is gmail down? — Tooba Towfiq (@tooba_tweets) December 10, 2022

Is gmail down for everyone? — legen.eth 🟣 (@legen_eth) December 10, 2022

Gmail is not sending or receiving right now. #gmaildown #gmail — Andrew Hemingway (@AndrewHemingway) December 10, 2022

Gmail is down, it's not just you. This includes Google Workspace accounts. #gmaildown (Please acknowledge the problem on your status page @GoogleWorkspace!) From the admin console email logs: pic.twitter.com/k3AtzoMy6F — Baptiste Laget (@baptistelaget) December 10, 2022

