Google has launched its new family of models, TxGemma, which are specifically tailored for health settings. Google said the latest models are built on top of Gemma and Gemini. The TxGemma suite of open-source language models will help create and support therapeutic development. The models will improve drug candidate assessment, molecule property prediction, and clinical trial outcome estimation. TxGemma will apply large language model capabilities to biomedical data. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches DeeperSearch on Grok iOS App, Working on Google Drive Integration on Web Version.

Google TxGemma Launched for Healthcare, Drug Development

Introducing TxGemma, a family of open models specifically tailored for health settings, building on top of Gemma and Gemini.https://t.co/vBNSCmlO3R — Jeff Dean (@JeffDean) April 14, 2025

