Elon Musk's xAI is working on a new Grok feature update that includes integrating Google Drive to upload files and images. Recently, xAI launched the DeeperSearch feature to the Grok iOS app, which offers users better research capability compared to Grok's Deep Search. On the other hand, Google Drive will be made available on Grok web soon. OpenAI Hiring Alert: CEO Sam Altman Looking for Engineers To Handle Big Challenges With Background in Compiler or Programming Language Design.

Google Drive Coming Soon on Grok

Google Drive in Grok Web is coming soon: pic.twitter.com/OpYXXRvmJm — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) April 14, 2025

Grok Released DeeperSearch on iOS App

You can now long press on Deep Search to make it “Deeper” on Grok for iOS. https://t.co/vmNUO3lmqn pic.twitter.com/DqNL73ywhv — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 13, 2025

