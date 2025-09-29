Grok Code leads coding traffic on OpenRouter, emerging as the top choice among developers using AI for code-related tasks. OpenRouter platform offers access to large language models (LLMs) from providers like xAI, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Perplexity, Meta, and more. On September 29, 2025, Elon Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Grok Code now being used more than all other AIs combined on OpenRouter." It highlights Grok Code’s popularity in the developer community. Grok Code Fast 1 holds the top spot with 46.4% of coding traffic. It is followed by Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4 in second place. Grok 4 Fast is ranked fourth, while OpenAI's GPT-5 stands at fifth. Grok Benchmarks: xAI Chatbot Surpasses OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Other AI Models in Coding and Reasoning Tasks.

Elon Musk Says ‘Grok Code Now Being Used More Than All Other AIs Combined on OpenRouter’

Grok Code now being used more than all other AIs combined on OpenRouter https://t.co/oUd8BSDZJw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Elon Musk). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)