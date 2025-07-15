Elon Musk's xAI has reportedly signed its first deal with the US Department of Defence (DOD), announcing 'Grok for Government'. It includes a suite of tools available to the United States government customers. The federal agencies can also use the xAI products. Reports say that the USD 200 million contract between xAI and the US government would help national security, improve government services, and solve scientific challenges. Tesla May Soon Hold Shareholder Vote on Investing in Elon Musk’s AI Company xAI.

xAI Signed USD 200 Million Deal With US DOD for Grok Integration

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk's xAI has reportedly signed its first deal with the US Department of Defense. They just announced “Grok for Government” — a suite of AI tools now available to U.S. Govt customers. xAI products can now be used across federal agencies. Also, they’re hiring. pic.twitter.com/USyOGcjYVo — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 14, 2025

