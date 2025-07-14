Tesla will likely offer shareholders a chance to invest in Elon Musk-run xAI, his artificial intelligence company launched in 2023. The news gained attention after Musk shared a post on July 14, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “It’s not up to me. If it was up to me, Tesla would have invested in xAI long ago. We will have a shareholder vote on the matter.” It signals that a vote could be held to decide Tesla’s potential involvement in xAI’s future. As per a report of Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has already agreed to invest USD 2 billion in xAI. Grok Not Replying on X Again? Users Claim Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Has Stopped Responding, Second Such Incident in July.

Elon Musk Says ‘We Will Have a Shareholder Vote on the Matter’

It’s not up to me. If it was up to me, Tesla would have invested in xAI long ago. We will have a shareholder vote on the matter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)