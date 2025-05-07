GTA 6 Trailer 2 saw a massive increase in the viewer count after its release yesterday. The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 video on X platform via Rockstar Games has achieved 78.7 million views. After much anticipation, Rockstar Games released the second trailer video on May 6, 2026, at 6:59 PM IST. The official GTA 6 release date is May 26, 2026. On YouTube, the GTA 6 Trailer 2 has 58 million view counts as of now. GTA 6 Now Available on Sony PS5 Store To Add in Whishlist After Rockstar Released Trailer 2 Yesterday, Launch Set on May 26, 2026.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 on X

Watch Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 Now Explore Vice City and beyond at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/6HKtk5K2b5 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 6, 2025

GTA VI Trailer 2 on YouTube

