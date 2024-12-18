X owner Elon Musk wants users to stop using hashtags on the social media platform. But why? According to Elon Musk, the X system does not need hashtags anymore, and they look "ugly". "Please stop using hashtags. The system doesn’t need them anymore and they look ugly," Musk posted on X, reposting an answer by Grok on using hashtags on the social media platform. X Search Engine: Elon Musk’s Social Platform To Introduce New Search Engine, Says Report.

‘Hashtags Look Ugly’

Please stop using hashtags. The system doesn’t need them anymore and they look ugly. https://t.co/GKEp1v1wiB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2024

