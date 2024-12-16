Elon Musk reportedly said that X search engine might soon be rolled out. This announcement suggested that ChatGPT and Google Search might have a new rival. However, there is no update on the timeline for the rollout of the X search engine. The search engine provided by X would likely help users find the details available on the internet. Like ChatGPT Search, the platform fetches details from online web pages and gives information. Grok Button Now Live on X for All Free Users, Allows Them To Create Realistic Images, Analyse Post, Get Real-Time Details and Much More; Check Details.

X Search Engine Might Be Launched Soon, Said an X User

BREAKING: Elon Musk says that an 𝕏 Search Engine might happen. pic.twitter.com/fxaYXn6Yz3 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 15, 2024

