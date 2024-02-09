Honor India is set to launch its upcoming smartphone, Honor X9b, on February 15, 2024. The company announced that the device would feature a "motion capture with 108MP" with 3X lossless zoom. Honor has listed its Honor X9b on its website in India as having a 5,800mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and a 7.89mm slim body. As per the reports, the device will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, Magic OS 7.2 UI, 8GB+8GB* RAM and Android 13 or 14-based OS. The device will launch with a triple rear camera setup on the back. The company will soon reveal more details. Moto G04 To Launch on February 15 With 90Hz Punch-Hole Display; Check Colour Options, Design and Other Details Ahead of Launch.

