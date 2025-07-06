Ai+ is set to launch its upcoming smartphones, Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G, in India on July 8, 2025. The company teased the smartphones and said, "Ai+ Smartphone — truly India’s own. No spying, No hidden apps. 100% privacy." The devices are expected to offer a sleek, lightweight design with curved edges and will run on Ai+’s NxtQuantum OS. The devices are for users seeking affordable smartphones with modern features. Both models will pack a 5,000mAh battery and will be sold on Flipkart. The expected starting price for both phones is around INR 5,000. As per reports, the Ai+ Pulse may be powered by a Unisoc T7250 processor and will include a 50MP rear camera. It will come in five colour variants. The Ai+ Nova 5G is expected to come with a Unisoc T8200 chipset. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications Leaked, Know What To Expect From Upcoming Smartphone From Samsung Galaxy S26 Series.

Ai+ Pulse, Ai+ Nova 5G To Launch in India on July 8

They’re watching. Listening. Tracking. 📵 Time to switch to something that respects your space. 📱 Ai+ Smartphone — truly India’s own. No spying, No hidden apps. 100% privacy. 🔐 🚀 Launching July 8, 12:30 PM on Flipkart#AiPlusSmartphone #BuiltForYou #BuiltForIndia pic.twitter.com/codRZI7jb3 — Ai+ (@aiplus_official) July 6, 2025

