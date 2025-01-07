Sony has announced the film adaption of a popular survival action RPG (role-playing game), Horizon Zero Dawn, in collaboration with Sony Playstation Studios and Columbia Pictures. The Horizon Zero Dawn movie adaption was confirmed during the CES 2025 press conference, sparking excitement among fans. The film adaptation would likely take longer as there are no updates on the casting of the actors or the teaser trailer. However, Hollywood is taking a step after the success of Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. GTA 6 Release Date: Grand Theft Auto 6 May Launch in Fall 2025 or Delayed to 2026, High Anticipation Causes Ramification for Video Game Industry, Says Report.

