Elon Musk has been advocating that his X platform supports free speech, unlike other platforms in the market. In his recent interview with CNN's host Don Lemon, Elon Musk argued that he does not have to answer questions about moderating hate speech on the platform. CNN's Don Lemon asked Elon Musk, "Do you believe that X and you have some responsibility to moderate hate speech on the platform?" he replied, "I don't have to answer these questions." Elon Musk abruptly cancelled The Don Lemon Show and ended the partnership over some questions that he did not like. According to a report, The Don Lemon Show was expected to air on X three times a week. Elon Musk Explains Why Did He Cancel Former CNN Host Don Lemon’s Show on X.

Elon Musk Video of The Don Lemon Show:

CLIP: In this contentious Don Lemon interview, Elon argued "I don't have to answer questions from reporters." Lemon: "Do you believe that X and you have some responsibility to moderate hate speech on the platform?" Elon: “I don’t have to answer these questions.” pic.twitter.com/XJseoAciRP — X News Daily (@xDaily) March 14, 2024

