Insomniac Games shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 8, 2025, and confirmed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC is now available at 50% off during the Steam Summer Sale at INR 1,999. The action-adventure third-person shooter video game lets players to experience a journey across dimensions, now made more accessible for PC gamers. The game features the duo Ratchet and his robotic friend Clank, along with Rivet, a new Lombax from another dimension. Players can get weapons like the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler, Shatterbomb, and more. On PC, the game supports ultra-wide resolutions, NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, and more. PUBG Mobile 3.9 Update Brings Transformers Mode With Optimus Prime and Megatron, Will Be Available From Today; Check Details.

Insomniac Games Ratchet & Clank Rift

Save a few bolts, save entire dimensions 🔩🔩🔩 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC is currently 50% off during the Steam Summer Sale: https://t.co/HD3Zmhisq4 pic.twitter.com/30oDtn8m7c — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 8, 2025

