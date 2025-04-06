The F1 Japanese GP 2025 will take place at the Suzuka Circuit on Sunday, March 23, with Red Bull and defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen taking the pole position for the first time this season ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The Japanese Grand Prix F1 2025 race will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly for the fans, there is no official TV broadcaster available for the F1 Japanese GP 2025 in India for a live telecast viewing option. FanCode has the official digital rights in India for Formula 1 till the end of the 2025 season. Viewers can find online streaming viewing options for the Japanese Grand Prix 2025 on the FanCode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a pass to watch F1 action in India, which is worth INR 99, INR 899, and INR 999. Japanese Grand Prix 2025: Carlos Sainz Handed Three-Place Grid Penalty for Impeding Lewis Hamilton During Qualifying.

Japanese GP 2025 Live

The Grid For The Japanese GP Is Set 🚥 Verstappen rewrote the Suzuka record books to clinch pole 🔥The McLaren duo of Norris and Piastri are hot on his heels. Get ready for a high-octane race at 10:30 AM tomorrow on FanCode! pic.twitter.com/Yey2QU93cw — FanCode (@FanCode) April 5, 2025

