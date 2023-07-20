Instagram, Meta's photo and video-sharing platform, suffered an outage on Thursday, with several users complaining of not being able to access its feed. On Downdetector, thousands of people began reporting issues with Instagram. Many people took to Twitter to vent their frustration using the hashtag #InstagramDown. Instagram New Feature Update: Photo and Video Sharing Platform Testing ‘Interested’ Option for Recommended Posts.

Instagram Down:

Instagram Outage:

Instagram Down Today:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)