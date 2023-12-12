The iQOO 12 5G price was accidently revealed on Instagram by Amazon.com today ahead of launch. Amazon revealed that the iQOO 12 5G will start from Rs 49,999. The new iQOO smartphone is set to launch today at 5PM through the YouTube Live Streaming link. The new iQOO 12 flagship series will launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 120W fast-charging, and 50MP camera. Amazon posted on Instagram, "Introducing #iQOO 12, the future of smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 & the revolutionary Supercomputing Chip Q1 #AmazonSpecials #BeTheGoat". Amazon has deleted the post from its Instagram account, but it confirms that the price will start from Rs 49,999 for the entry-level variant during the launch. iQOO 12 5G Launch Today: Check Specifications, Expected Price and Live Streaming Details.

iQOO 12 5G Price Revealed Ahead of Launch (See The Screenshot):

iQOO 12 5G Price Leaked (Photo Credit: Amazon's Instagram)

