iQOO 12 5G is set to launch in India today at 5PM with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and other flagship features. The new iQOO 12 5G smartphone will also feature a powerful Q1 Supercomputing Chip for increased performance; the device is set to live stream from iQOO's official YouTube Channel at 5PM. The device will launch with a 50MP+50MP+64MP camera setup, 120W fast charging, and 14 FunTouch OS based on Android 14 with 3 years of Android and 4 years of security updates. The device boasts over 2.2 million AnTuTu scores, marking one of the highest performances with the latest Snapdragon chipset. The base model of the device is expected to start at Rs 50,000. iQOO 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 To Launch in India on December 12: Know Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

iQOO 12 5G Launching Today at 5PM on YouTube:

The countdown begins! ⏰ Join us for the launch of #iQOO12 on our YouTube Channel on 12th Dec, 5 PM. Subscribe to our channel for an epic showcase of tech and innovation! 🌟📱 Know More: https://t.co/0rC6Ys3iQ3#AmazonSpecials #BeThGOAT #iQOO12 #LaunchEvent pic.twitter.com/p7vV7gWZmv — iQOO India (@IqooInd) December 9, 2023

iQOO 12 5G To Launch Today at 5PM, Check YouTube Live Streaming Link:

