iQOO is expected to launch its new flagship, the iQOO 15, globally in October 2025. The iQOO 15 India release is expected shortly after the global launch. The smartphone is confirmed to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. As per a tipster (@Sudhanshu1414), the smartphone may feature a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may include the Supercomputing Chip Q3 and a triple 50MP camera setup, which may arrive in main, periscope, and ultrawide lenses. The device is tipped to include a 7,000mAh battery, which will likely support 100W wired and wireless charging capability. It is also likely to come with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. Vivo V60e Launch in India Likely Soon, Will Feature 200MP Primary Camera; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iQOO 15 Specifications

iQOO 15 key specifications: - 6.85" Flat AMOLED, 2K+, 144Hz - Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen - Supercomputing Chip Q3 - 50MP Main + 50MP Periscope + 50MP Ultrawide - 7000mAh | 100W wired charging + wireless charging - IP69 rated 🔗 via DCS pic.twitter.com/MFFepLRAOb — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

