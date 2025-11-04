iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 26. The smartphone maker has already confirmed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and Q3 supercomputing chip. Ahead of the launch, the company has also revealed key details of the smartphone. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 4, the company said, "iQOO 15 is first smartphone to have largest single layer VC cooling system of 8000 mm2 area, basis internal research as of 18th October 2025." It is expected to keep the smartphone cool during intensive tasks and gaming sessions. As per multiple reports, the iQOO 15 price in India is expected to be around INR 55,000. Lava Agni 4 To Launch in India on November 20 With Aluminium Frame; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 Specs

Power that keeps it cool 🧊 The #iQOO15 packs India's largest Single layer VC Cooling System*, so even at top speed, it never loses its chill. Coming to you on November 26. *iQOO 15 is first smartphone to have largest single layer VC cooling system of 8000 mm2 area, basis… pic.twitter.com/TCRhwPr4h8 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 4, 2025

