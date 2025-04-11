iQOO has launched its new iQOO Z10 series, including iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x, in India today, on April 11, 2025. The iQOO Z10 comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor mated with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a big 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The iQOO Z10x was launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which is mated with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The iQOO Z10 series models have MIL-STD 810H military-grade protection certification, slim and lightweight design, and Funtouch OS 15 based on the latest Android 15 update. iQOO Z10 price in India starts at INR 21,999 and the iQOO Z10x price is INR 13,999. Vivo V50e 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Vivo.

