Multiple videos of a UFO-inspired and world's first manned electric flying saucer taking flight in China are going viral on social media. The videos show a man-made electric flying saucer, which looks like a UFO, flying in the sky in China's Shenzhen city. The stunning video of the UFO-inspired electric flying saucer caught netizens' attention too. Reportedly, the world's first UFO-inspired electric flying saucer successfully took flight on June 3 in Shenzhen city of China. UFO Spotted in China? Authorities ‘Were Preparing’ To Shoot Down Flying Object Over Rizhao.

UFO Spotted in China?

UFO WATCH 🛸 A man-made electric flying saucer spotted in China’s Shenzhen city pic.twitter.com/eo1zdJZ90i — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 13, 2023

Manned Electric Flying Saucer Successfully Takes Flight in China

