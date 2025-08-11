Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G has been launched in India today with a 7.55mm slim design and a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G comes with Linea design and boasts dual horizontally-aligned cameras on the rear with a 50MP AI camera with a Sony sensor. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor and has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The smartphone comes with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is offered in Midnight Black and Feather White shades. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G price in India starts at INR 13,499, and its official Amazon sales will begin on August 16, 2025. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G, OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch Today in India; Check Details.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

Blaze AMOLED 2 5G - Price: ₹13,499 Available at your nearest retail store Sale starts on Amazon - 16th Aug ✅ 16.94cm (6.67”) FHD+ AMOLED Display ✅Slimmest in the Segment*– 7.55mm body with Linea Design ✅ 50MP AI Camera with Sony Sensor *Source:Techarc (Smartphones under 15K) pic.twitter.com/QUOOCmc0EX — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 11, 2025

