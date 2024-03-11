Lava Blaze Curve 5G sale will start on March 11, 2024 (today) at 12 PM in India. The device was launched in India a week ago with a 6.67-inch Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3D curved design and MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor with claimed over 5,50,000 AnTuTu score. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G was introduced in two colours - Viridian Glass and Iron Glass. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G was launched at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Sale Starts on Today at 12 PM; Check Details of Xiaomi’s New Flagship-Smartphone Before Sale.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G To Go on Sale Today at 12 PM:

