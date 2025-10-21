Lava Mobiles has yet to announce the official launch date of its upcoming Lava Shark 2 smartphone. The company has confirmed that the device will feature a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging support, and a 50MP AI triple camera setup on the rear. The Lava Shark 2 is expected to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C charging port, and an iPhone 16 Pro series-like design for its camera module. Redmi K90 Pro Max Launch in China on October 23 With Bose-Tuned Speaker, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Lava Shark 2 Launching Soon With 5,000mAh Battery

